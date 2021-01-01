Size & Fit Loose fit drapes the body Cropped hem Product Features Soft cotton with mesh overlay has a a cozy feel and a touch of stretch Nike graphic at front for athletic style Body: 100% cotton; Mesh overlay: 52% polyester, 48% nylon Machine wash The Nike Sportswear Air Mesh Short-Sleeve Top is imported. Get sporty in the Women's Nike Sportswear Air Mesh Short-Sleeve Top. Hoops-inspired jersey details and a relaxed fit level up your daily look. Size: 2X-Large. Color: Blue/Green. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: 100% Cotton/Nylon/Polyester. Nike Women's Sportswear Air Mesh Short-Sleeve Top (Plus Size) in Blue/Green/Steam Size 2X-Large 100% Cotton/Nylon/Polyester