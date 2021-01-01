Size & Fit Loose fit for a roomy feel Cropped hem is ultra-flattering Product Features Soft cotton blend fabric for easygoing vibes Pullover style with fixed hood for coverage Acid wash finish and old-school graphics 80% cotton, 20% polyester Machine wash The Nike Sportswear Cropped Pullover Hoodie is imported. Throw it back to the days when acid wash ruled in the Women's Nike Sportswear Cropped Pullover Hoodie. Cozy fleece construction teams up with retro-inspired Nike graphics on this easygoing hoodie. Size: X-Small. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Fleece. Nike Women's Sportswear Cropped Pullover Hoodie in Black/Washed Grey Size X-Small Cotton/Polyester/Fleece