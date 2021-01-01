Size & Fit Exaggerated, oversized fit is ultra-roomy Extended stretch knit hem and cuffs up the cozy ante Product Features Plush fleece is brushed inside for an extra soft feel Dropped shoulders and relaxed arms for mobility 80% cotton, 20% polyester Machine wash The Nike Sportswear Hoodie is imported. Say hello to your new go-to hoodie. The Women's Nike Sportswear Hoodie boasts an oversized, baggy fit and brushed back fleece for cozy comfort no matter what. Pull this luxe, laid-back hoodie on with leggings, bike shorts or joggers and experience supreme lounging. Warning: You may never want to take this baby off! Size: Large. Color: Green. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Fleece. Nike Women's Sportswear Hoodie in Green/Cucumber Calm Size Large Cotton/Polyester/Fleece