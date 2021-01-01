Size & FitStandard fit has a relaxed, easy feel High waist silhouette is flattering and supportive Product FeaturesLightweight woven fabric has a soft twill feel Multiple utilitarian flap pockets throughout for style and storage 100% polyester Machine wash The Nike Sportswear Swoosh High-Rise Woven Shorts are imported. Stay prepared for anything. In the Women's Nike Sportswear Swoosh High-Rise Woven Shorts, you get a relaxed feel and plenty of pockets, so you're always prepared whether you're working out or walking your pup! Size: Medium. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: 100% Polyester/Twill. Nike Women's Sportswear Swoosh High-Rise Woven Shorts in Black/Black Size Medium 100% Polyester/Twill