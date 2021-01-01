Size & Fit Relaxed, laid-back fit for comfort and mobility Banded hem and cuffs seal in the fit Product Features Soft cotton blend material for cozy, all-day comfort Nike Swoosh logos at front are inspired by shoebox designs Adjustable hood with drawcords Machine wash The Nike Sportswear SWOOSH Hoodie is imported. Say hello to cozy comfort and low-key style in the classic meets modern Women's Nike Sportswear SWOOSH Hoodie (Plus Size). Size: Extra Large. Color: Grey. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Nike Women's Sportswear SWOOSH Hoodie (Plus Size) in Grey/Dark Grey Heather Size Extra Large Cotton