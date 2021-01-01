Size & FitOversized fit drapes the body Product FeaturesPremium Nike Tech Fleece is smooth on both sides and holds in warmth without bulk Premium Nike branding throughout 69% cotton, 31% polyester Machine wash The Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt is imported. A classic silhouette goes tech. The Women's Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt elevates the daily sweatshirt with tech-inspired details and lightweight yet warm fleece fabric. Size: X-Small. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Fleece. Nike Women's Sportswear Tech Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt in Black/Black Size X-Small Cotton/Polyester/Fleece