Nike Women's Sportswear Tech Fleece Long-Sleeve Dress in Green/Medium Olive Size X-Large Cotton/Polyester/Fleece

Size & Fit Oversized fit for a baggy feel Hem sits above the knee Product Features Tech fleece offers impressive warmth and a smooth feel inside and outside Articulated sleeves encourage a natural shape Taped zipper Zippered cuffs for styling and fit options Front Futura logo is screen printed in matte rubber 69% cotton, 31% polyester Machine Wash The Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Long-Sleeve Dress is imported. A lightweight and toasty take on a wardrobe staple, the Women's Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Long-Sleeve Dress impresses with thoughtful details and durable construction. Pair with your favorite pair of leggings to stay extra warm, or wear on its own for a simple, stylish look.