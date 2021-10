Size & Fit Oversized fit is loose and comfortable Product Features Heavyweight brushed-back fleece Oxidized black zipper Embroidered Swoosh logo accents 1/4 zip detail and ribbed trim details 80% cotton, 20% polyester Machine wash The Nike Sportswear Trend Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt is imported. Cozy up in the Women's Nike Sportswear Trend Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt. A drapey fit and soft fabric make this topper a daily essential. Size: Small. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Fleece. Nike Women's Sportswear Trend Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt in Black/Black Size Small Cotton/Polyester/Fleece