Size & FitRelaxed, easy fit drapes the body Cropped hem hits just above waistband Product FeaturesCozy cotton jersey fabric is heavier than a tee but lighter than fleece 1980s surf styling and acid wash finish Logo tag at center back and embroidered Swoosh at collar for heritage style 100% cotton Machine wash The Nike Sportswear Washed Crop Tank is imported. Welcome the sun in the warm weather-ready Women's Nike Sportswear Washed Crop Tank. Boasting an '80s-inspired acid wash finish and ultra soft feel, this retro tank pairs easily with bike shorts, jeans and more. Size: X-Small. Color: Pink. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: 100% Cotton/Fleece/Jersey. Nike Women's Sportswear Washed Crop Tank Top in Pink/Sunset Pulse Size X-Small 100% Cotton/Fleece/Jersey