Sizing Information UNISEX SIZING: Unisex shoes are equal to men's shoe sizing Women, select 1.5 sizes smaller than your typical shoe size Ex. If you wear a women's size 10, you would select an 8.5 in this sneaker Men, select your typical shoe size Product Features Roswell Rayguns detals throughout for style Lightweight sneaker is wrapped in mesh for stability without the bulk Molded fins fold over your forefoot when you lace up Padded collar offers support around the Achilles Air Zoom Turbo unit bends for comfort from multiple angles 360-degree computer-generated traction pattern The Nike x Roswell Rayguns Kyrie 7 is imported. The next generation of game play has arrived. Step out in the Nike x Roswell Rayguns Kyrie 7 Basketball Shoes and experience extreme comfort as you cut through the defense. Power up to the hoop, make quick, lateral cuts and experience energy return with every step in these must-have sneaks. Size: 11.5. Color: Green. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Nike x Roswell Rayguns Kyrie 7 Basketball Shoes in Green/Copa Size 11.5