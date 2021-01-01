NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Women's Tennis Dress

PLAY TO YOUR ADVANTAGE. Own center court in the NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Dress. Pleats in the front let you run and slide without restriction, while stretchy fabric wicks sweat to help you stay dry when your match heats up. Benefits Dri-FIT technology helps you stay dry and comfortable. Knit fabric is lightweight, soft and stretchy. Pleats in the front give you extra room to move. Cut-out in the back adds breathability in this high-heat area. Product Details Slim fit for a tailored feel Racerback design 92% polyester/8% spandex Machine wash Imported Style: CV4692; Color: University Red/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult