NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam Women's Tennis Dress

RETURN OF A COURT CLASSIC. Step out of the '80s and onto center court in the NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam Dress. It combines a ribbed waistband, striped trim and mesh pleatsâresulting in a retro-inspired silhouette that's ready to perform at the highest levels of play. This product is made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers. Modern Materials Lightweight knit fabric with Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Pleated Performance Godet pleats on each side add volume while you run the court. The pleats are made from mesh for extra breathability. Retro Design Stretchy, striped trim is inspired by classic court apparel. A ribbed waistband helps keep the dress in place while you move. More Benefits Does not include shorts, so you can layer it the way you want. Multicolored NikeCourt patch nods to Nike's heritage. Product Details Slim fit for a tailored feel 100% recycled polyester Machine wash Imported Style: DA4716; Color: White/White/Binary Blue; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult