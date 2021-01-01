NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Men's 9" Tennis Shorts

THEY FLEX SO YOU CAN FLOW. Own the court in the NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Shorts. Stretchy fabric moves with your body while the mesh-lined pockets reduce bulk and keep the design super lightweight. Benefits Stretchy fabric with Dri-FIT technology helps keep you dry and comfortable. Hem vents are angled slightly forward to allow for side-to-side movements. Elastic waistband and hidden drawcord let you adjust your fit. Mesh-lined pockets help reduce bulk. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel 9" inseam in a men's size medium 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: CV2545; Color: Indigo Haze/Indigo Haze/White; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult