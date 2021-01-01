NikeCourt Flex Victory Men's Printed Tennis Shorts

PERFORMANCE WITH PANACHE. Stand out in the NikeCourt Flex Victory Shorts. The made-to-move design features a subtle, static-inspired print so you can run and slideâand make a statement while you do it. Benefits Nike Flex fabric stretches with your body. Static print puts a digital spin on the classic look of heathered fabric. Hem vents are angled slightly forward so you can make side-to-side movements. Elastic waistband and internal drawcord let you adjust your fit. Mesh-lined pockets help reduce bulk. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: CV2974; Color: Concord/Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult