NikeCourt Men's Dri-FIT Slam Tennis Shorts, Large, White

Fit & Design: Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Hem vents are angled slightly forward to allow for the dynamic side-to-side movements you make on the court Stretchy mesh waistband breathes and moves with you An internal drawcord lets you personalize your fit Stretchy woven fabric has a subtle sheen Pleats at the bottom of each pocket expand to let spare tennis balls sit securely Technology: Dri-FIT® technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable Additional Details: Machine wash