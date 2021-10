Design: Tennis shoes designed for wear on hard court surfaces Full-length sleeve creates a snug, sock-like fit Heel pull tab In-Shoe Comfort: Removable insole Nike® React technology delivers an extremely smooth ride Durability & Traction: Durable rubber and tough plastic are integrated in high-wear areas Stiff frame on the lateral side adds extra stability during side-to-side movements Herringbone outsole uses a data-informed design to provide optimal grip without impacting your ability to slide