BE BOLD. The NikeCourt T-Shirt brings a fresh look to a court staple with tie-dye and a bold NikeCourt logo. Thanks to the unique dyeing process, each tee will be 1 of a kind. Benefits Tie-dyed jersey fabric feels soft. Ribbed neckband stretches as you move. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel 100% cotton Machine wash Imported Style: DD2238; Color: Indigo Haze/Obsidian; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult