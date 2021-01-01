NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT ADV Slam Tennis Skirt, Large, White

Fit & Design: Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel The super stretchy fabric on the waistband is innovated to increase breathability and reduce cling in this high-heat and high-motion area The body of the skirt is made from lightweight woven fabric with plenty of stretch It's slightly textured design is subtly iridescent (on select versions) so you'll stand out on the court Origami-inspired pleats on one side provide extra volume when they move Inner shorts let you tuck spare balls under the hem for convenient storage Technology: Nike® Dri-FIT® ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable Additional Details: Machine wash