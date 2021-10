Saint Laurent shoulder bag in crocodile-embossed calfskin. Chain/leather shoulder strap may be doubled; 11.8" to 20.9" drop. Flap top with snap closure. Exterior, signature YSL hardware at center. Slip compartment under flap. Interior, one zip pocket. 7.9"H x 11"W x 3.3"D. "Niki" is made in Italy.