Lacoste Nikita Stainless Steel & Mother-of-Pearl Bracelet Watch

Neat pleats are the sporty elegant inspiration for the dials architecture in the Nikita collection. Subtle stepping separates out the hours on mosaic mother of pearl surface. Quartz movement Polished bezel Mother-of-pearl dial Second hand Stainless steel case and bracelet Deployant buckle Two year limited warranty Imported FEATURES Water-resistant up to 3 ATM SIZE Round case, 38mm (1.5") Link bracelet. Men Accessories - Watches And Gifts > Lacoste > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lacoste. Color: White Mop.