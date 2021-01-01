FAITHFULL THE BRAND Nikoleta Mini Dress in White. - size S (also in M) FAITHFULL THE BRAND Nikoleta Mini Dress in White. - size S (also in M) Self: 100% linenLining: 100% rayon. Made in Indonesia. Hand wash. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. Puff sleeves with elastic cuffs. Smocked waistbandSplit elastic neckline with front tie closure. FAIB-WD371. FF1804-TFO. Scandinavia meets Australia with Faithfull the Brand. Creators Sarah-Jane Abrahams and Helle Them-Enger marry simplicity with a laid-back spirit through a delightful collection of shorts, dresses, and must-have lazy day tops. The pair's designs are all hand-sewn and hand-printed, lending each piece a unique character. By imbuing this respect for design with a signature bohemian vibe, Faithfull creates clothes for girls who chase their dreams and the sun.