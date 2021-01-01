Ninja Foodi Cookbook 2020: Easy and Healthy Recipes with Pictures Katye Malone Author

This cookbook presents а carefully hank-picked easy and delicious recipes that you can cook in your Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker!The ultimate guide for using this one-of-a-kind appliance, the Ninja Foodi Cookbook for Beginners includes:Helpful Tips and TricksAmazing meals the whole family will love.Most recipes made for anyone with a busy lifestyle.Detailed ingredient lists and precise cooking times so each dish turns out perfect.Ninja Know-How.Breakfast RecipesProtein-Rich Poultry RecipesFish and SeafoodCrispy SnacksSavory Beef, Lamb, and Pork DishesClassic Sides Snacks and AppetizersMaster Your Foodi Multi-Cooker and Impress Your Family, Friends and Guests! BUY NOW!