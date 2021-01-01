Nip + Fab Charcoal and Mandelic Acid Fix Mud Sheet Mask for Face with Kaolin Clay Activated Charcoal and Witch Hazel Cleansing Facial Mask, 0.4 ounces

CLEANSE YOUR SKIN – Nip + Fab Charcoal and Mandelic Acid Fix Mud Sheet Mask for face is a fuss free, charcoal mud mask with mandelic acid designed to cleanse the skin. CLEAN AND CLEAR – Clean and clear with this kaolin clay face mask that goes to work to serve as a refreshing and cleansing mask by absorbing moisture and reducing blemishes. ACTIVATED CHARCOAL TO ABSORB OIL – An activated charcoal mask for face, a powerhouse ingredient that absorbs dirt and oil. It helps reduce breakouts and controls oiliness. WITCH HAZEL TO TIGHTEN PORES – Use this witch hazel face mask to refine and minimize pores and remove excess oil from face. It can help unclog pores and soothe the skin. FOR A YOUTHFUL GLOW – Make this mud facial mask part of your skincare beauty routine to reveal a youthful glow in only 15 minutes! Two piece mask, one for the upper portion of your face, and the other for the lower.