Nippon Japanese Demon Face Devil Skull Aesthetic Harajuku Tote Bag

Aesthetic art fans of otaku style and harajuku style art featuring a devil kanji character devil skull mask weeb nippon design. Japanese culture skull halloween design for street wear anime nerd manga geek fan, japanese art culture weeaboo. ' 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.