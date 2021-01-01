Niseko Ii Chocolate - US 10.5 - Also in: US 9, US 12, US 11, US 13, US 8, US 11.5, US 9.5, US 8.5, US 10

100% vegan, ultra-light and comfy. - Made from recycled and bio-based materials. - Upper made of 4 recycled plastic bottles - Insole: 100% natural cork, harvested algae foam and EVA make a perfect sustainable combo for a maximum of comfort - 2,6 gallons of clean water returned to habitat per pair (BloomFoam tech) - 8 m3 of air cleaned per pair (BloomFoam tech) - Outsole: 20% recycled EVA and EVA brings lightness & cushioning while rubber reinforcements guarantee a maximum of durability - 100% organic cotton laces - Ultra-light materials = comfort. One shoe weights less than 0,4 lbs - Knit construction ups breathability for warm-weather comfort - Removable insole - Manufactured in a top quality factory in Hanoi, Vietnam - BSCI certification in progress