The NISHA bootie is undeniably bold. Set on our RISE lug sole an exaggerated take on our most-wanted LIFT lug sole it features a 40-mm platform that is engineered for a lightweight comfortable fit. This rugged silhouette is available in a range of luxurious materials and delivers high fashion high function and high impact with every step. It is part of the LIFT Lug Sole Collection. Stuart Weitzman Nisha Booties, Black Croc Embossed Leather, Size: 5 Wide