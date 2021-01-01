RHODE Nisha Dot-Print Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress

Topped with a playful dot print and unique in that it's delightfully easy yet has a polished finish, both suitable for house dressing and relaxed entertaining alike. Crafted from super soft yet crisp cotton, the Nisha features lightly puffed sleeves and front button closure that can be worn open or closed. V-neck Short puff sleeves Button front Seamed waist Side seam pockets Ruffle hem Cotton Hand wash or dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 50" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND A shared obsession with travel led friends Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers to create a wardrobe for the "modern nomad." Designed in-house, Rhode's vivid prints draw inspiration from art and adventure, often appearing with an eye-catching use of color on dresses and tops. Flared skirts and waist-cinching rope belts are both signatures of the brand. Contemporary Sportswear - Contemporary Collections > Rhode > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. RHODE. Color: Pink Dots. Size: XS.