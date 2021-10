Nike NK Dry Twist Crop Tank in White. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Nike NK Dry Twist Crop Tank in White. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 100% poly. Made in Thailand. Machine wash. Ruched surplice detail at hem. Lightweight ribbed fabric. Made with at least 75% recycled fiber. Swoosh accent in front. Dri-Fit technology. NIKR-WS139. 930493.