adidas NMD_R1 Shoes Core Black 5.5 Womens

adidas Perfection is unattainable. Go for interesting instead. A sleek silhouette based on archival designs, these adidas NMD_R1 Shoes fuse sporty running heritage with fresh, city-ready style. The stretchy knit upper rides on an energy-returning Boost midsole and a grippy rubber outsole so you can strut your stuff any way you want to.This product is made with recycled content as part of our ambition to end plastic waste. 20% of pieces used to make the upper are made with minimum 50% recycled content.