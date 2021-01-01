Maison Louis Marie No.02 Le Long Fond Body and Hand Wash in Beauty: NA Maison Louis Marie's body and hand wash is formulated using natural, plant-derived ingredients with a special blend of Banana Extract, Coconut Oil, and Sunflower Oil to cleanse and moisturize skin. Ginko Biloba, Aloe, Marigold Flower and Oat Extract supplement the formula, nourishing skin with vitamins and antioxidants. The addition of the brand's signature No.02 Le Long Fond fragrance leaves skin beautifully scented with a touch of Hinoki Wood and Amber.. Key Ingredients: Banana extract, coconut oil and sunflower oil cleanse and moisturize skin. Ginko Biloba, aloe, marigold flower, and oat extract repair skin while leaving you beautifully scented. Antioxidants, Vitamin C, & Vitamin E rejuvenate skinSuitable for all skin types. Organic, plant-derived formulaVegan and cruelty-freeFree of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates8 oz. MSMF-UU5. WASHMLM02. About the designer: