No. 1 Extrait - 50ML

Designed by French perfumer Yann Derriennic of Byron Parfums, No. 1 is an original fragrance made exclusively for Zingari Man products. Destined to be signature, the fragrance seems to mimic and balance the characteristics of its wearer. The scent pairs an earthy but fresh modernity with a subtly dark sense of class to evoke an air of quiet confidence that brings masculinity to a slightly sweet and smooth, rosey brightness. This fragrance is evocative of high-class evenings, and it's one of the most nuanced we carry at Zingari Man.