L:A Bruket No.216 Body Butter Grapefruit Leaf: Smooth on this thick, rich, beautifully grapefruity body butter for the softest, most supple skin ever. Made with grapefruit and lavender essential oils, the cream mixes cocoa butter, babassu-seed oil, beeswax, and coconut oil to soothe and supercharge skin with moisture. It’s incredibly luxurious on the arms, legs, and décolletage, and it’s brilliant on drier spots, like the hands, elbows, and feet. It comes in a giant tub, truly rejuvenates and energizes skin, and leaves you feeling and smelling fantastic.350ml.