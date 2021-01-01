No. 4 Confidante: Maple Bourbon & Musk Scented Candle: - 9 OZ - BLACK HOLDER

This Maple Bourbon candle is blended with the invigorating addition of neroli and blood orange to create a comforting air of conversations and banter. Top notes: Maple Bourbon, Cinnamon, & Amber. Middle: Bourbon, Butter, Orange & Neroli Bottom notes: Cedar & Tonka Inspired by the modern ad man, Chet Fenster, this candle was originally named the Chet. To know him, is to love him. Chet\'s the kind of man who gets things done, always has a point of view you never thought about that enhances and inspires you, in a welcoming way. He\'s a confident man without being patronizing, who will never betray your trust. This candle gives you the same type of comfort to share with your favorite confidante or to think about them when you are solo. No. 4 Confidante is the perfect candle to remind you of a friendly fireside conversation with a trusted companion, the glow of warm liquid on your lips. This 9 ounce version has a 50-55 hour burn time. The first time you burn any candle, make sure it is from side-to-side top layer liquid wax (approximately 1-2 hours.) Use a snuffer to extinguish. Trim wick between burns for a cleaner burn- it reduces soot from any wick from any candle company. Subsequent burns up to four hours. Remember, wax has a "memory" so if the first burn is only the size of a dime, it will not go further past that initial burn and tunnel down.