May Your Fro Grow and Your Skin Glow Natural, Black King Or Queen Taking Pride In Black History? Show Your Melanin And Teach Others Our Black History Melanin Stay Poppin attire , Melanin apparel, Black Girl Magic, My Black Is Beautiful, Melanin Rich, Melanin Baby apparel, African Love, Queen This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.