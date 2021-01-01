No Hate In My State Stop Asian Hate Los Angeles California Raglan Baseball Tee

If you are a member of the AAPI community, a proud Asian American, or stand in solidarity with the Asian American people, this design was carefully crafted for you. Help the Asian community in New York City and stop AAPI hate. Support Asian Americans in California and across the USA and end racism. This merch was made for those who love Asian people and not just Asian food, believe that all Asian lives do matter, and that all Americans deserve equality and basic human rights. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem