Perricone MD No Makeup Skincare Lipstick 0.15oz - Wine

No Makeup Lipstick from Perricone MD enhances your lips with beautiful color and a natural finish. Infused with neuropeptides and hyaluronic acid, this flattering lipstick delivers moisture, resulting in visibly smoother, firmer and plumper lips. Mineral-based SPF 15 shields your lips from harmful UVA and UVB rays.Key Ingredients:Neuropeptides: minimize the appearance of wrinkles, sagging, dullness and discoloration Hyaluronic Acid: delivers essential hydration for visibly plumper lipsMineral-Based SPF 15: protects lips from the sun's harmful raysKey Benefits:Conditions, hydrates and smoothsPlumps lip wrinklesEnhances lips with natural-looking colorDelivers mineral-based SPF protection