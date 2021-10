If you don't have a bock on the lockdown, then simply show it and make a statement with this "No more bock on lockdown" design. Ideal for those who don't want lockdown, spacing, masks, home office or home school. Fun gift idea for men, women and children who have no more bock on lockdown and finally want to spend time with others. Great gift in times of lockdown. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem