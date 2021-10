You can give this awesome ice hockey apparel as a gift to any hockey player, coach, or fan. The perfect gift for any boy or girl who is either a hockey goalie, on the offensive, defensive or as an enforcer. Ice hockey is a team sport played by younger boys and girls who continue to play as grownups in male or female professional teams. For mom, dad, coach, brother or sister, get yours now! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem