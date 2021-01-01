No Place Like Home - Distressed Baseball Alabama T-Shirt

If you live in or love your home state of Alabama, then let the world know! Show your pride in your home state of Bama, whether that was for baseball, church, hiking, sports, beer, tea, tradition or more, this distressed shirt is for all Alabamans. A retro home plate design, this vintage ball tee makes the perfect gift for men, women, kids, mom, dad, batter, pitcher, catcher or a team who loves home state baseball or softball. Great birthday, Christmas, coach, and parent gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem