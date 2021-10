No Rain No Flowers for flower lovers, nature lovers or botanists. Show how much you love our earth, environment, nature and our planet with this shirt. For all cute, little and loving nature connoisseurs and world improvers. Ideal Christmas or birthday gift idea for flower lovers, gardeners, florists, botanics, plant lovers, friends, parents, family, girlfriend, boyfriend, mothers, fathers, women, men or relatives. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem