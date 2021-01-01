Free People No Secrets Bodycon Slip Dress in Cream. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Free People No Secrets Bodycon Slip Dress in Cream. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Poly blend. Made in China. Fully lined. Adjustable shoulder straps. Pull-on styling. Lace trim. FREE-WD2119. FP113120CY. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.