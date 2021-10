this works No Wrinkles Night Repair (30ml) helps to prepare your skin for night time reparations, helping to banish signs of premature ageing and fatigue. Formulated with Persian silk tree extract, cactus flower extract and retinol, it will revitalise dull skin by removing glycotoxins, leaving your skin looking radiant and glowing when you wake up. - L.M. Directions of Use: Use nightly for best results Use underneath a moisturiser Use an SPF during the day