Show off your fun-loving side wearing the Toni Pons Noa-SN espadrille sandal! This cute round toe slip on/ sling back is made with comfort in mind. Flexible fabric upper. Fabric is multi-colored and multi- banded design. Slight platform covered in woven jute. Soft fabric lining and footbed. 100% cotton midsole. 100% jute outsole. Made in Spain. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 8 in Weight: 0.6 oz Platform Height: 3 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US 8-8.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.