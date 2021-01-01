Stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed rose gold-tone bezel. Silver dial with rose gold-tone dauphine-style hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals appear at the 6 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Caliber 6N22 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 30 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Noble Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko Noble Quartz Silver Dial Brown Leather Ladies Watch SUR428.