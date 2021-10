From the Nocturne Collection. Take the night in the dark lace screen coverage of our nocturne soft bra. This triangle cut bra features mesh and lace panelling for an effortless and intriguing night-time look. Adjustable straps Back adjustable hook clasp Soft cups Nylon/spandex Trim: Silk Hand wash Imported. Lingerie - Designer Foundations > Kiki De Montparnasse > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Kiki de Montparnasse. Color: Black. Size: Small.