With striking buckled vamp straps and a sturdy finish, the UGG Noe boot will ensure that you can brave any adventure with bold style. Leather upper material with synthetic overlays for added durability. Asymmetrical zipper closure along the side. Plain rounded toe. Lace-up vamp panel offers a secure fit. Rear pull-tab to assist with entry. Lightly padded tongue. Signature UGG logo branding at the footbed and outsole. Breathable synthetic lining. Cushioned foam insole provides all-day comfort. Leather-like welt. Rubber lug outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 4 oz Shaft: 6 in Platform Height: 3 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.