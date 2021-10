Distressed edges and a perfectly slouched fit give a comfy, well-loved look to off-duty joggers cast in a faded military hue. 24" inseam; 10" leg opening; 13" front rise; 17" back rise (size Medium) Pull-on style with drawstring waist Front slant pockets; dropped back flap pockets Banded hems 100% cotton Dry clean or machine wash, tumble dry Made in the USA via C