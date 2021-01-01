NILI LOTAN Nolan Pant in Lavender. - size XS (also in S) NILI LOTAN Nolan Pant in Lavender. - size XS (also in S) 100% cotton. Made in USA. Machine wash. Elastic drawstring waistband. Side seam pockets and rear faux flap pockets. Light whiskering detail throughout. Banded cuffs. 16 at the knee narrows to 8.5 at the leg opening. NILR-WP79. 10199-K31. Fashion is constantly changing, and designer Nili Lotan understands that it is about the expression of a certain point of view. Her pieces express self-creativity and individuality through contrast and contradiction.