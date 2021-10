Meet the Vera Bradley Ultimate Wristlet in the Nomadic Blossoms pattern. Stash your credit cards, cash, ID, coins-there's room for it all. The front push lock closure compartment has 10 card slip pockets, two ID windows, and a bill pocket. Zip compartment has a divided interior with one bill pocket and six card slip pockets. Push lock and zip closures. Dimensions are 7 ¼" wide x 4 ¾" high x 1 ½" deep with a 6" wrist strap.