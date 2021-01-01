Equate Non-Acetone Nail Polish Remover, 6 fl oz

Keep your nails in tip-top shape with Equate Non-Acetone Nail Polish Remover. Our unique, non-acetone formula is easier on natural nails, and is designed to dissolve and remove nail polish without potentially harsh effects. It is also suitable for artificial nails, so you can touch up professional manicures at home with ease. Skip the salon and get impressive results at home with Equate Non-Acetone Nail Polish Remover. Making the right health decisions can be challenging. With a complete range of products and simple solutions, Equate allows you to take care of your family with confidence.